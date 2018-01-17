© 2021
Klingon Tourist Center Opens Next Month In Stockholm

Published January 17, 2018 at 6:16 AM EST

(SOUNDBITE OF ALEXANDER COURAGE'S "THEME FROM 'STAR TREK'")

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin with a suggestion for your summer vacation. The Klingon tourist center opens in Stockholm next month. The center will introduce visitors to the culture and customs of the "Star Trek" warrior race.

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "STAR TREK")

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR: (As character, speaking Klingon).

MARTIN: Fans will also get to tour a replica of the Klingon capitol city. There will be singalongs, dancing and a battle reenactment - and when it's all over, a traditional glass of blood wine. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.