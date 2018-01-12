Innovation At CES Trade Show Couldn't Keep Lights From Going Out

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. This week, some of the world's top tech entrepreneurs gathered for the annual CES trade show in Las Vegas. These people tackle really complicated problems with the most cutting-edge solutions. But all this innovation couldn't keep the lights from going out. On Wednesday, the whole convention center temporarily lost power. The entire place went dark, and all the fancy displays were shut down. One news site tweeted - lights out at CES 2018. Does anybody have a battery pack? It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.