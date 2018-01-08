© 2021
Museum Of Ice Cream Boasts Pool Filled With Fake Sprinkles

Published January 8, 2018 at 6:38 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. The Museum of Ice Cream in Miami Beach has a pool of fake sprinkles you can swim in. They advertise that a hundred million sprinkles mean a hundred million dreams and anything is possible. That includes the feel good Museum of Ice Cream being fined for creating an environmental hazard. Evidently, the sprinkles can clog storm drains and harm marine life. Museum officials say they're taking precautions, including making sure visitors are sprinkle free when they leave. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.