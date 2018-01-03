Saving Spare Change Can Lead To The Purchase Of A New Car

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin with a story about how every penny really does count or, in this case, the Chinese equivalent. One man in China had accumulated so many coins he used them to buy a car. The man hauled in 10 boxes of coins to the car dealership, and because money is money, the dealership closed its office for the afternoon so staff could count out the $11,000 in spare change. So next time you find a quarter in your couch, just think, you only need roughly 44,000 more to buy yourself a new ride.