Trapped In Barbed Wire, White Owl Now Flies Free

Published January 1, 2018 at 6:38 AM EST

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Rachel Martin. And on this day, a rare and beautiful white owl is flying free. The bird was trapped in a bunch of barbed wire near the Smithfield prison in Huntington, Penn. A state game commission officer used a crate and net to coax the owl to safety. He came out with some minor skin tears but is expected to make a full recovery. And yes, while we celebrate that fact, it is all really an excuse to play this.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "FREE BIRD")

LYNYRD SKYNYRD: (Singing) I'm a free bird, yeah.

MARTIN: It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.