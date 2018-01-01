Hawaiian Airlines Flight Takes Off In 2018 But Lands In 2017

© 2021
Published January 1, 2018 at 6:02 AM EST

AILSA CHANG, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Ailsa Chang with news of a trip back in time. A flight from Auckland, New Zealand, to Hawaii experienced a short delay getting off the ground. The 10-minute hold up meant a Hawaiian Airlines flight left on Jan. 1, 2018. And just about nine hours later, passengers arrive at the gate in Honolulu at 10:15 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2017. No need for a DeLorean like in "Back To The Future." Turns out a flight delay works just fine for time travel. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.