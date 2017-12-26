© 2021
Control of Virginia's House Of Delegates Rests With 2 Film Canisters

Published December 26, 2017 at 4:34 PM EST

NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with James Alcorn, chairman of Virginia's board of elections, about drawing a film canister from a crystal bowl tomorrow, which will have a slip of paper that will decide which candidate will become a state delegate. It will also determine whether the Republican Party will keep control of the state House, or if the delegates will be split with the Democrats.

