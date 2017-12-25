© 2021
Google Maps And Bing Maps Camera Cars Cross Paths

Published December 25, 2017 at 6:00 AM EST

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. It is a search engine showdown, Bing versus Google. The Google and Bing cars crossed paths on a road in Minnesota. One Internet user caught the head-to-head and saw both search engine cars take pictures of each other for their map applications. There is one difference, though. On Google Maps, you see the Bing car driving by. But on Bing Maps, the Google car is censored with a white box. You can still see the camera on top of it, though. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.