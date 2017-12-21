Holidays Can Bring Out Unsuspecting Talent

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. The holidays can bring an unsuspecting talent. This past weekend, Russo's Market in Watertown, Mass., was getting ready to treat its customers to some live classical music. One of the employees, a 23-year-old named Guilherme Assuncao offered to do a sound check on the equipment. He stepped to the mic in his white store uniform and did this.

