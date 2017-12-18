© 2021
Deer Rescued From Frozen Lake In Oregon

Published December 18, 2017 at 6:53 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene with a holiday a role reversal. Rudolph, with his red nose, usually guides Santa and his sleigh, which made the scene in Oregon a bit jarring. A little deer got caught on a frozen lake, slipping helplessly. A local firefighter came to the rescue, by coincidence or not, dressed in a red suit and using a red sled that glides over ice. The deer was nudged to safe ground by this heroic firefighter, who will go down in history - how all the reindeer must love him. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.