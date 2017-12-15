© 2021
Cow In Live Nativity Scene Makes A Break For It

Published December 15, 2017 at 6:36 AM EST

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. A church in Philadelphia put together a live nativity scene for the Christmas season. It was going to be Stormy the cow's big moment on stage. And holy cow, she just bailed. Maybe she had stage fright. She just couldn't take the pressure. Who knows? But she took off not once but twice. The second time, she was found on the fourth floor of a parking garage. After that, she was sent back to the 4-H farm where she lives. And her understudy, a cow named Ginger, took her place. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.