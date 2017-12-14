A Father's Pregnancy Photo Shoot

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. An expectant father came up with a perfect gift for the mom. Nick Roberts surprised his girlfriend, Brianna, with a pregnancy photo shoot.

This is where the mom bares her belly and kind of shows off the bump?

INSKEEP: Like that, except it's a pregnancy photo shoot of the father.

GREENE: Oh.

Mr. Roberts rounded up a photographer to take pictures of his bare midriff and says he ate some fast food beforehand so that he would look a little pregnant.