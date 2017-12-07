Plane Lands For Bathroom Break

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Flying across the country takes a lot of hours, right? Flight attendants keep coming around with water and all that free Diet Coke, so you can imagine the problem when the toilets stopped working on a Delta flight from New York to Seattle. The pilot had to make an emergency bathroom break in Billings, Mont. Delta said there was no gate available when the plane landed, so ground crews rolled up a stairway and passengers could disembark to find relief of built-up pressure.