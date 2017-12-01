A Teddy Bear Reunion

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Many of us have left stuff behind in airports. It's a pain, but it's not the end of the world. If you are a parent, however, you know losing a favorite stuffed animal could bring on a meltdown of epic proportions. First, the kid has one, then you. So the stakes were high for a 4-year-old named Summer. She left her teddy bear in an airport in Scotland. Her mom sent out a plea for his return on Facebook, and one of the flight attendants came to the rescue. The little bear got a first-class ride home and a caramel wafer. It's MORNING EDITION.