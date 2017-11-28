© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Expecting Couple Will Choose An Olive Garden Inspired Name

Published November 28, 2017 at 6:39 AM EST

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. An Arkansas couple named Justin and Jordan Garton really love Olive Garden. In fact, in 2015, they bought something called a Never Ending Pasta Pass and ate there almost every day for seven weeks. When the couple found out they were having a baby, they wanted to pay tribute to the restaurant where they spent so much time. Naming her Olive Garton was just a little too on the nose, so they went with Olivia. Oh, and her middle name will be Michelle, giving her the initials O.M.G. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.