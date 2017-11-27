© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Converted Missile Silo Outside Topeka, Kan., Listed on Airbnb

Published November 27, 2017 at 6:28 AM EST

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. If you're looking to plan a unique holiday escape, you might want to think about Kansas. Ed and Dianna Peden have lived in a converted missile silo outside Topeka since 1994. The silo held a nuclear warhead during the Cold War. The Pedens' neighbor convinced them to put the place on Airbnb. Matt Fulkerson says guests will have a full kitchen, private bathroom and a fireplace in the old nuclear silo, which he says will give the place a nice, cozy feeling in the winter months. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.