Converted Missile Silo Outside Topeka, Kan., Listed on Airbnb

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. If you're looking to plan a unique holiday escape, you might want to think about Kansas. Ed and Dianna Peden have lived in a converted missile silo outside Topeka since 1994. The silo held a nuclear warhead during the Cold War. The Pedens' neighbor convinced them to put the place on Airbnb. Matt Fulkerson says guests will have a full kitchen, private bathroom and a fireplace in the old nuclear silo, which he says will give the place a nice, cozy feeling in the winter months.