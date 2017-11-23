Navy To No Longer Require Pepper-Spraying For Sailors Every 3 Years

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep with one more benefit of joining the navy. Sailors no longer have to be pepper sprayed every three years.

NOEL KING, HOST:

Wait a minute, you mean they have been pepper sprayed?

INSKEEP: On a regular basis every three years as part of training to be ready for anything.

KING: I wonder why more employers don't do that.

INSKEEP: Don't know but military.com carries a picture of a man sprayed in the face and just taking it. Now the Navy is changing the every-three-years rule saying once in your life is enough. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.