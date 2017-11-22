© 2021
In True Canadian Fashion, Delayed Flight Triggers Singalong

Published November 22, 2017 at 6:50 AM EST

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. If you're braving air travel this busy Thanksgiving holiday, you've got to remember to take deep breaths and hope you've got some cheerful Canadians on your flight.

Earlier this week, a group of passengers flying out of Toronto were passing the time at the gate with a sing along. When they found out that their flight was delayed, the crowd cheered and said, let's go again.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED CROWD: (Unintelligible).

MARTIN: That's how you do it, Canada. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.