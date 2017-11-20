Parked Car Reported Missing In 1997 Has Been Found

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. You know this feeling. You walk into a parking garage somewhere, and you realize you have no clue where your car is. Eventually you find it, though, right? Not so for everyone. A German man reported his car missing back in 1997. Authorities have just tracked it down. They found it parked in an old industrial building that was about to be demolished. The 76-year-old man has been reunited with his car. But - not surprisingly at all - the vehicle was in disrepair and couldn't be driven.