© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Border Wedding Demonstrates Love Has No Boundaries

Published November 20, 2017 at 6:37 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with congratulations to newlyweds. Brian Houston and Evelia Reyes held a trans-national marriage. He's American. She's Mexican. She cannot easily visit, though he's trying to get her a green card. So they chose to marry on the border between San Diego and Tijuana. People often come to a fence there to talk through the wire, but authorities occasionally open a gate which lets people touch briefly. And through that gate, the newly married couple embraced. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.