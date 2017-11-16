© 2021
Sale Of Popemobile Will Help Female Victims Of ISIS

Published November 16, 2017 at 5:54 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with a chance to own a pope mobile. No, not that bulletproof shell in which some popes parade. Pope Francis is selling a Lamborghini. The car maker made him a gift of one of its cars. And since he's not a fancy car guy, Francis plans to put it up for auction to raise money for women who are victims of ISIS. A normal Lamborghini costs close to a quarter-million dollars. This may auction for more since it has the pope's signature on the hood. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.