Sale Of Popemobile Will Help Female Victims Of ISIS

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with a chance to own a pope mobile. No, not that bulletproof shell in which some popes parade. Pope Francis is selling a Lamborghini. The car maker made him a gift of one of its cars. And since he's not a fancy car guy, Francis plans to put it up for auction to raise money for women who are victims of ISIS. A normal Lamborghini costs close to a quarter-million dollars. This may auction for more since it has the pope's signature on the hood. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.