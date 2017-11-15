© 2021
When That $10 Flea Market Photo Is Worth Millions

Published November 15, 2017 at 6:04 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with a special edition of "Antiques Roadshow." Frank Abrams of North Carolina bought an old photo at a flea market. He paid $10 for the tintype showing five tough-looking guys in hats. Experts now believe one of the men in the photo is the Old West outlaw William Bonney, Billy the Kid. What makes the picture valuable is he's in the same photo with Pat Garrett - the lawman who shot him in 1881. No one in this photo is smiling. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.