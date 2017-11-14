LeBron James Films New York City Subway Ride

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. NBA star LeBron James was on the New York subway.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

LEBRON JAMES: On our way back from shootaround - decided to take a different transportation this time.

GREENE: He posted video of himself and the guy sitting next to him.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

JAMES: I don't know. This dude right here, he trippin'.

UNIDENTIFIED MAN: Can you not?

JAMES: (Laughter).

GREENE: The guy put his hand up and said, can you not? He told USA Today he was not in the mood to be filmed because he hadn't finished his coffee yet and because of the poor lighting. He also had no idea that was LeBron. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.