Morrissey Cancels Outdoor Show Because It Was Too Cold

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "STOP ME IF YOU THINK YOU'VE HEARD THIS ONE BEFORE")

THE SMITHS: (Singing) Stop me if you think that you've heard this one before. Stop me, oh, stop me.

MARTIN: And you probably have heard this one before. The singer Morrissey canceled a concert. The former frontman for The Smiths has become sort of notorious for bailing on shows at the last minute. This time it was at an outside theater in Paso Robles, Calif. Right before he was supposed to go on, an announcer came out and said, sorry, the show was canceled because it's too cold, and our on stage heater is broken.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "HEAVEN KNOWS I'M MISERABLE NOW")

THE SMITHS: (Singing) And heaven knows I'm miserable now.

