Woman In Upstate New York Violates Honor System

Published November 7, 2017 at 7:10 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene with some confusion over the definition of honor system. Merriam-Webster says, this is when people are trusted to follow rules without supervision or surveillance. But surveillance cameras led to charges against a woman in upstate New York. She was caught stealing cheesecakes and leaving no money in a cash box. The cheesecakes are sold by an order of nuns who are famous for their desserts. Why would you steal from a religious order? None of this makes sense at all. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.