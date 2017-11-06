Contest Winner Will Spend The Night At Lego House In Denmark

MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Mary Louise Kelly with an idea for your next weekend getaway - the LEGO House in Denmark. To win a stay there, you have to answer this essay question - if you and your family had an infinite supply of LEGO bricks, what would you build? Now, there are some house rules, like you have to wear LEGO-proof slippers at all times, which, if you've ever stepped on a LEGO, you are not going to argue with. On the plus side, if your room's missing anything, you just, you know, build it. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.