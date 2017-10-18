Michigan Fugitive Finally Surrendered In Style

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep. A fugitive surrendered in style. Redford Township, Mich. police posted on Facebook that Michael Zaydel was wanted for probation violations. He made a challenge. If the post was shared 1,000 times, he'd turn himself in and bring doughnuts. Police posted this with a comment, you know how much we love doughnuts. The post was shared 4,000 times. At first, the suspect didn't show but has now turned up with a dozen doughnuts, a bagel and himself. It's MORNING EDITION.