'Star Wars' Fan In Ohio Re-Creates Imperial Walker On His Front Yard

Good morning. I'm David Greene. A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away, - well, actually, right now in Cleveland, homeowner Nick Meyer faces a challenge. He loves decorating each Halloween, but he's already done the "Friday The 13th" thing. So this year he put an Imperial Walker on his lawn. Remember the massive four-legged robot from "The Empire Strikes Back?"

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR #1: (As character) Echo Station 3T8, we have spotted Imperial Walkers.

GREENE: Nick, I think you were meant to do this.

DAVID PROWSE: (As Darth Vader) It is your destiny.

