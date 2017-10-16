© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Top Stories: Latest On California Fires; Trump's Executive Actions

By Korva Coleman
Published October 16, 2017 at 8:14 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Firefighters Gain Ground On California Wildfires.

-- Trump's Executive Actions May Mean More Headaches For Struggling Congress.

-- Facing Unrest On The Left, Dianne Feinstein Draws A Primary Opponent.

-- Venezuela's Ruling Party Wins Surprise Victory In Regional Elections.

And here are more early headlines:

Iraqi Fighters Seize Kurdish Areas After Independence Vote. (Bloomberg)

Spain Warns Catalonia Against Independence. (CNBC)

Oil Platform Catches Fire In Lake Pontchartrain. (Nola.com)

Sessions Adds Prosecutor To Transgender Murder Case. (New York Times)

Bergdahl To Make Plea In Desertion Case Today. (AP)

Girls Join Friends Of Thomas The Tank Engine. (Variety)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
See stories by Korva Coleman