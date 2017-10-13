Trump Announcement Expected To Detail New Approach To Iran Nuclear Deal

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

And now let's turn to NPR's Peter Kenyon, who covered the nuclear deal and continues to cover Iran. Peter, what struck you about what you just heard?

PETER KENYON, BYLINE: Well I think it was clear that the congressman supports the Trump administration's position and also clear that he doesn't want to get too far out in front of this process. I mean, he said the terms must get tougher dramatically. But he didn't say how. I mean, for instance, will Congress pass something that says if Iran launches another intercontinental ballistic missile, the sanctions come right back on? That's one of many options that could happen. So it sounded to me like some fairly hardline talk. But I think he also is acknowledging that there's some pretty serious debate still to come.

INSKEEP: In a sentence, is Iran open to changing this deal?

KENYON: No, they're not.

INSKEEP: OK. Peter, thanks very much.

KENYON: Thanks, Steve.

INSKEEP: That's NPR's Peter Kenyon speaking with us from Istanbul.

