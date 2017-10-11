Austrian Law Has An Unexpected Victim

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. An Austrian law aimed at banning Muslim burqas claimed an unexpected victim. The law forbids any kind of clothing that fully covers the face, which affects women wearing the most conservative Islamic dress, but it also limits the use of ski masks and surgical masks and a man in a shark suit. He was advertising a chain of computer stores called McSHARK and refused requests to take off his shark head. He was issued a citation, too. It's MORNING EDITION.