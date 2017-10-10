© 2021
Suspects Apparently Reneges On Offer To Turn Himself In

Published October 10, 2017 at 7:21 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. A wanted man in Michigan is taunting a local police department on social media. Michael Torino has several outstanding warrants for his arrest. He put a challenge to the Redford Township Police Department on Facebook. He wrote, if your next post gets a thousand shares, I will turn myself in, along with a dozen doughnuts. The police department complied, and sure enough, there post got 4,000 shares. As of yesterday, though, the police are still waiting for Torino to turn himself in. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.