A Restaurant Robber Takes Time To Cook, Clean And Tip

Published October 6, 2017 at 5:00 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with the story of a burglar who went to work. Security video shows the man broke into a restaurant in Hicksville, N.Y., and started heating up a pot. Then while waiting, he hammered the register open, took the money and then lingered. Wearing food service gloves, he cooked beans, chicken and shrimp. The burglar ate a meal right there in the restaurant, refrigerated the leftovers, wiped down the surfaces and put a dollar in the tip jar before leaving. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.