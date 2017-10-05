I'm Not Drunk, I'm A Time Traveler

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Police in Casper, Wyo., arrested a guy for public intoxication. He had a pretty good excuse, though. He said he was a time traveler. See, he had been in the year 2048. Aliens forced him to imbibe, which, by the way, gave him the power to go back in time. So he figured, why not come to present-day Casper and warn residents that aliens are arriving next year? (Laughter) Right, like that time traveler who told me cars would soon be driving themselves. Oh, wait. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.