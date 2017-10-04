Sweet, Sweet Little Ramona

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. On Monday night, one of our editors here at NPR, Christopher Dean Hopkins, accidentally posted something personal on the official NPR Facebook account. He wrote about a baby named Ramona and a joyous interaction with cats. Twelve minutes later, Hopkins realized his mistake and he took down the post. But it was too late. There were Ramona hashtags, and the comments started to pour in. Quote, "this is the happiest news any of us have gotten all day," one person wrote. Sometimes you just need to look at a baby smiling at a cat. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.