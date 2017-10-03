Stolen Wallet Turns Up Inside House Being Renovated

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Rachel Martin. Fifty years ago, Dennis Helmer's wallet was stolen until it turned up inside a wall in a house that was under renovation. When Helmer got the call, he told philly.com, his first reaction was, what wallet? He never knew it went missing. It contained his selective service card, and a receipt for his tuition payment and a picture of Helmer with his prom date, which left his wife wondering, why were there so many pictures of girls in my husband's wallet? It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.