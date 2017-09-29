© 2021
Price To Reimburse Partial Cost Of Charter Flights

By Tamara Keith
Published September 29, 2017 at 5:02 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price is in damage control mode. Politico is reporting that Price flew overseas on military planes at a cost of more than $500,000. That report comes after another controversy about Price's use of more than two dozen chartered flights since May. Here's NPR's Tamara Keith.

TAMARA KEITH, BYLINE: Price's job could be on the line after Politico reported he took private charter flights costing some $400,000. President Trump told reporters he wasn't happy about it. And so late yesterday, Price scrambled to fix the situation putting out a statement and appearing on Fox News where he made this assurance.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

TOM PRICE: There will be no private air charters at HS - HHS going forward.

KEITH: As for all those flights he had taken, Price pledge to pay back the cost of his seat about $52,000 - a fraction of the total cost. Price insisted all the flights had been approved in advance by HHS officials and that his repayment was unprecedented. Still, Price told Fox News he was working to rebuild trust both of taxpayers and the president.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

PRICE: Clearly, we got - we're insensitive to the taxpayer on these instances, which is why I've taken the actions that I've taken today.

KEITH: Richard Painter, the top White House ethics lawyer in the George W. Bush administration, told NPR it is extremely unusual for cabinet secretaries to use charter flights for travel within the United States and that what Price did was a clear abuse. Painter added, he's putting the money back in after he got his hand caught in the cookie jar. Tamara Keith, NPR News. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tamara Keith
Tamara Keith has been a White House correspondent for NPR since 2014 and co-hosts the NPR Politics Podcast, the top political news podcast in America. Keith has chronicled the Trump administration from day one, putting this unorthodox presidency in context for NPR listeners, from early morning tweets to executive orders and investigations. She covered the final two years of the Obama presidency, and during the 2016 presidential campaign she was assigned to cover Hillary Clinton. In 2018, Keith was elected to serve on the board of the White House Correspondents' Association.
