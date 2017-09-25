© 2021
Doctored Photo Shows Saudi Arabia's King Faisal Sitting Next To Yoda

Published September 25, 2017 at 7:06 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. King Faisal of Saudi Arabia was credited with modernizing his country in the '60s and '70s. He was not, however, a member of the Jedi Council, but a new textbook has a photo of the king in 1945 sitting next to Yoda.

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "STAR WARS: EPISODE V - THE EMPIRE STRIKES BACK")

FRANK OZ: (As Yoda) You must feel the force around you.

GREENE: The artist who superimposed the "Star Wars" character said he has no idea how his art accidentally showed up in a textbook; though, he says, both the king and Yoda were wise and strong. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.