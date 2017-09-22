Enough With The Pumpkin Spice Already

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene with a radio segment that I'm going to flavor with pumpkin spice because, surely, you're like so many Americans who want everything pumpkin spice. That must be why we've been offered pumpkin spice lattes and protein bars and lip balm. And now Simply Beyond is selling pumpkin spice organic Spray-On Spice. You can use it to flavor foods, drinks, really anything at all. This Halloween, maybe I'll spray some on my jack-o'-lantern because that would make sense. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.