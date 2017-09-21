NFL Lineman Says He Was Losing Too Much Weight

MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Mary Louise Kelly with word that being an NFL lineman and going vegan may not be a winning combo. Trent Williams plays here in D.C., and he went vegan over the summer. But he likes to weigh-in at around 320, and on the vegan plan he could not stop losing weight. Williams says, I know in regular-people life that's a good thing, but playing offensive line you have to have some type of girth to you.

