NFL Lineman Says He Was Losing Too Much Weight

Published September 21, 2017 at 6:34 AM EDT

MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Mary Louise Kelly with word that being an NFL lineman and going vegan may not be a winning combo. Trent Williams plays here in D.C., and he went vegan over the summer. But he likes to weigh-in at around 320, and on the vegan plan he could not stop losing weight. Williams says, I know in regular-people life that's a good thing, but playing offensive line you have to have some type of girth to you.

Yeah, I wouldn't argue with him. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.