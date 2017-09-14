© 2021
Top Stories: Trump On DACA; Hurricane Relief In U.S. Virgin Islands

By Korva Coleman
Published September 14, 2017 at 10:40 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Trump: GOP Leadership 'On Board' With Deal Over DACA.

-- Relief Operation Tries To Ease Irma Victims' Pain In Virgin Islands.

-- Here's What's In Bernie Sanders' 'Medicare For All' Bill.

-- Frank Vincent, Who Portrayed Dapper Mobsters, Dies.

And here are more early headlines:

Marines Badly Burned In Calif. Training Accident. (Mercury News)

Hurricane Jose Still Alive In The Atlantic. (NHC)

Two Typhoons Close To China. (Reuters)

Red Cross Suspends Aid In South Sudan After Worker Killed. (AP)

C.A.R. Defense Minister Sacked As Violence Grows. (Reuters)

Cleveland Indians Win 21st Game In A Row. (ESPN)

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
