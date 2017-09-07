Lonely? Rent A Fish

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Staying in hotels by yourself can be a reprieve from a busy life back home, or it can be downright lonely. For those of us who would prefer some company, a hotel in Belgium has the answer. Anyone who stays at the Hotel Charleroi has the opportunity to rent a goldfish for just around $4 a night. Just think of the possibility - someone to share your stories from the day, watch pay-per-view with and eat overpriced hamburgers from room service. All that, and I bet he won't even snore.