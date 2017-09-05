Wisconsin Girl Aims To Save For College By Flipping Houses

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. When I was a kid, the most business-minded I got was a lemonade stand. The kids today, they're a bit more ambitious - take Madison Bue of Wisconsin. This 11-year-old spent her summer renovating a four-bedroom house so she can flip it and make cash for college. After watching a lot of HGTV, she asked her grandfather to help her buy the house that she could fix up. I'm not sure if her investment paid off, but pity the kid who has to follow her what-I-did-last-summer story.