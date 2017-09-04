© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

High School Female Quarterback Throws Touchdown Pass In First Game

Published September 4, 2017 at 5:10 AM EDT

MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Mary Louise Kelly with news of the high school quarterback who threw a touchdown pass in her very first varsity game. That's right, her - Holly Neher, the first female quarterback for the Hollywood Hills Spartans in Florida may be the first female in state history to throw a touchdown pass in a game.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

KELLY: I was jumping up and down, said Holly. It felt amazing.

You go, girl. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.