McGregor Fan Poses As Mayweather Guard, Gets Ringside Seat

Published August 31, 2017 at 6:54 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. We all know Floyd Mayweather won the big boxing match with Conor McGregor Saturday. But I'd argue there was another victor - a British guy named Oliver Regis. He was so disappointed in his view - his seat was up in a nosebleed section - he snuck down into an empty chair in the third row of the arena posing as part of Mayweather's security detail. The con was even better because Regis is a McGregor fan with a tattoo on his leg to prove it. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.