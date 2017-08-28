© 2021
Portable Toilet Leads To Rave At Music Festival In Hungary

Published August 28, 2017 at 6:56 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Now, this is taking speakeasies to a whole new level. No passwords necessary, but the entrance is unique, a portable toilet. Unsuspecting attendants at a Hungarian music festival got a surprise when they tried to use it because instead of getting to, you know, do their business, they were led to a rave. One of the festival-goers said that's why he loves this show - because you can open a random toilet and there's a secret party happening. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.