Foo Fighters Try A Live 'Rickroll'

(SOUNDBITE OF RICK ASTLEY'S "NEVER GONNA GIVE YOU UP")

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Yeah, you can hate me for this. I'm guessing you have been Rickrolled. That's when someone fools you into clicking on a certain '80s ear worm.

Well, the other night, the Foo Fighters brought Rick Astley up on stage. They started playing what sounded like Nirvana.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

THE FOO FIGHTERS: (Playing music).

GREENE: The audience had to know it was coming.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

RICK ASTLEY: (Singing) Never going to give you up, never going to let you down, never going to run around...

