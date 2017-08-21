© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Chick-Fil-A Disappoints Atlanta Falcons Fans

Published August 21, 2017 at 7:01 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Wasn't life cruel enough for Atlanta Falcons fans? I mean, they'd thought they'd won a Super Bowl, but nope, New England came back. This season, the fans thought they'd be eating Chick-Fil-A. There's one in their new stadium. But nope, almost all of the games are on Sunday, and Chick-Fil-A's are closed on Sundays. Maybe the company opened here mostly for branding because they say they have held firm to this Sunday tradition for years, and they have no plans to chicken out. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.