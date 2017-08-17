© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Where Will You Be Watching The Eclipse?

Published August 17, 2017 at 6:44 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. The countdown continues, people - only four days until totality. If you're one of the lucky ones, you'll get to watch the solar eclipse from the deck of a cruise ship specially chartered for sky watchers. The big draw is obviously getting to bask in the darkness sipping cocktails but the other headliner - a live performance by Bonnie Tyler singing the 1983 hit you know you can't shake right now.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "TOTAL ECLIPSE OF THE HEART")

BONNIE TYLER: (Singing) Nothing I can say, a total eclipse of the heart.

MARTIN: It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.