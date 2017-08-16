© 2021
Watch Out For 'Lizardmen'

Published August 16, 2017 at 5:04 AM EDT

AILSA CHANG, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Ailsa Chang. Things can sometimes get freaky during a solar eclipse. But paranormal? South Carolina's Emergency Management Division is urging its residents to watch out for Lizardmen while carefully observing the moon-blocked sun. They cite media reports of paranormal activity that could be tied with the eclipse. And while this alert might be like NASA's tongue-in-cheek Sunsquatch map, the division says it will neither confirm nor deny the Lizardmen's existence. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.